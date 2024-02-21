Could Nashville be home to the next MLB team?

By Jason Lamb

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE (WTVF) — Could Nashville be home to its very own Major League Baseball team?

It’s a question many have asked for years, but a new report has a lot of people talking about that idea becoming reality for Music City and the MLB.

The baseball diamond is quiet this week at First Horizon Park, but while things in the world of Nashville baseball may seem still right now, a group behind bringing a Major League Baseball team to Music City says things are moving forward behind the scenes.

The group Music City Baseball says it’s been pushing for a team it wants to call the Nashville Stars, but it knows it’s still far off.

Reporting from ESPN’s Jeff Passan says an MLB expansion to two additional teams, one of which could be Nashville, wouldn’t happen until the 2030s.

Before then, Music City Baseball says it’s conducting a site analysis to see where an MLB-sized baseball stadium could go.

The group says it’s currently focused on a tract of land on the TSU campus along the Cumberland River by Ted Rhodes Golf Course, though other sites are also in play.

The group also says this year, it’s focused on finding a General Partner — a group to finance the team.

The prospect of a Major League Baseball team in Nashville is one that might not take place for several years, with a lot still to figure out. But Music City Baseball says if the league adds new teams, it wants Nashville ready to be first in line.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.