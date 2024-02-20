Skip to Content
Louisiana Good Samaritan rescues pig seen tossed like a football along the parade route

A piglet that was tossed around on the parade route during Carnival Season has been rescued.
    METAIRIE, Louisiana (WDSU) — A piglet that was tossed around on the parade route during Carnival Season has been rescued.

A Metairie Vet Clinic is now in possession of the piglet, who became a viral sensation.

A Good Samaritan rescued the young pig after she saw three men tossing it around like a football at a park near the parade route.

The pig, who now has a new name of “Piglet,” was not hurt during the ordeal, but was very scared.

A vet tech is fostering Piglet until he finds a new home.

