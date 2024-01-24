Satan Club at elementary school stirs controversy

By Michele Gile

SAN CLEMENTE, California (KCAL) — A group called the After School Satan Club is putting down roots in conservative San Clemente.

Its meeting spot is Truman Benedict Elementary School, which has many people concerned.

“This is a public school in a public venue,” San Clemente resident David Harper said. “Why call it a Satan Club if it isn’t something to do with Satan? Is that some kind of attraction or what?”

The After School Satan Club is supposed to have its first meeting here on Feb. 12, but what isn’t clear is if any parent has signed their child up. A brochure on the website said kids between 5 and 12 years old can attend with a permission slip.

“No, definitely not. No way,” parent Sandy Ogorman said about allowing her child to go to he meeting.

The Satanic Temple Southern California said its after-school program exists to provide a safe and inclusive alternative to religious clubs seeking to convert school children.

“I don’t understand why everyone is up in arms about it,” crossing guard Pat Diskin said. “If you have a child or you are a parent, you pay attention to what that kid does. It sounds like it’s for show — for shock and awe.”

A spokesperson for Capistrano Unified School District said it’s required to allow the use of its campuses to nonprofits “because the school district grants the use of facilities to religious organizations that are recognized as such by the Internal Revenue Service.”

The representative added that the school district is required to provide the same access to facilities “that other comparable organizations receive,” or they would violate the First Amendment.

The district does not endorse the organization.

