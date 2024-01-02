Good Samaritan helps police find injured woman after car crashes, flips into ditch

By John Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

GARY, Indiana (WLS) — A Good Samaritan stepped in to flag down help after a serious crash Monday morning in Gary, Indiana.

The crash happened early Monday morning, not far from the former Majestic Star casino, Gary police said. Police were struggling to find the victims in the dark.

The Good Samaritan who helped, Greg Zellers, spoke with ABC7 about the encounter.

“It’s very difficult to see from the road,” Zellers said.

Authorities credited Zellers with helping them find the victims and getting them medical attention.

The two women inside were able to call 911 for help, but then their phone died. In the meantime, police searched the area, but we’re unable to find them.

One of the two women in the car, however, was able to get out through a broken back window and made her way to the side of the road.

She was able to flag down Zellers. He is a mechanic who was on his way into work around 6:30 a.m. She then walked him to where the car was flipped over, almost 50 yards away from the road.

“It was upside down,” Zeller said. “You couldn’t see headlights of tail lights….wasn’t able to see anything.”

There is almost no traffic on the road other than trucks coming from the steel mill occasionally, so there was very little traffic, Zellers said. He was able to help direct first responders to the location.

“I came back to give dispatchers a better idea of where to look,” Zellers said. “They asked me to stay until they got here. So I did, but then I needed to get to work.”

The woman who was trapped in the car said the steering wheel was pressing into her legs, and she was unable to feel her legs. Paramedics airlifted her to a local hospital.

Her latest condition was not immediately known. The woman who was able to escape the car did not suffer serious injuries, authorities said.

The women appeared to be coming home from a New Year’s party, according to Zellers.

Zellers said he doesn’t consider himself a hero. He was just glad he was passing by at a time when he was able to help, and he said it’s a good way to start off the new year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.