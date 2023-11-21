Moore police investigate suspects who allegedly went on shooting spree with BB guns

By Jason Burger

MOORE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A weeks-long investigation has rendered warrants for suspects accused of shooting out windows and damaging property in the Oklahoma City metro.

Moore police said they’ve complied evidence and sent it in to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office. The suspects could be connected to dozens of other incidents in Norman and the Oklahoma City metro.

According to Moore police, the suspects went on a shooting spree with a BB gun in the early hours of Halloween. No one was hurt, but there are over 40 counts in the case – and more could be coming.

“On the morning of Oct. 31, we were getting a lot of calls from residents,” Moore Police Department spokesperson Clint Byley said.

The callers told police the windows on their cars had been shot out.

“We had more than 40 incidents here in Moore alone, totaling $20,000 in damages,” Byley said. “And we believe they’re connected also to at least 30 more in Norman.”

There were over 40 reports of damage from BB gun rounds just in Moore city limits.

“We believe it was all related, it all happened on the same night, as well,” Byley said.

KOCO 5 was told the suspects didn’t just target vehicles, but some homes were damaged as well as a Moore Fire Department station.

“The most notable, obviously, is the fire station. But when it comes to a sheer amount of damage totals, vehicle windows range in various prices from hundreds of dollars to thousands depending on the type of vehicle,” Byley said.

KOCO 5 confirmed that the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office is involved in the investigation.

According to a warrant request from the office, one of the suspects confessed to a Moore police officer that he left his home in Pink and picked up two friends. He stated they drove around in Moore, Norman and south Oklahoma City, randomly shooting out windows.

“We found a suspect vehicle, which led to a positive identification and now warrants,” Byley said.

The documents also said, “The defendant did not have an excuse for this action, only stating that it was a bad idea.”

KOCO 5 will not be naming the suspects because they have not yet been formally charged.

“We know who they are. We’ve had positive identifications on them,” Byley said.

Moore police said they have not yet found a motive. The charges are vandalism and shooting from a vehicle.

