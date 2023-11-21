Antisemitic message spray painted on former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Michigan home

By ELYSSA KAUFMAN

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Vandals left antisemitic messages on former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Michigan home.

According to the Anti-Defamation League of Michigan, Emanuel’s property and the Chabad of Kalamazoo, a Jewish organization, were both targeted.

The word “NAZIS” was spray painted on a fence outside Emanuel’s home and swastikas were found on the Chabad property.

The ADL Michigan said they are “Disgusted by antisemitic vandalizations” and “urge both incidents be investigated as potential hate crimes.”

