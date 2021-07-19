Man sells remote controlled lawn mowers to help with daughter’s genetic condition

CNN - Regional

By Julia Avery

O’FALLON, Illinois (KMOV) — Homeowners can beat the heat this summer and contribute to a good cause.

Matt Sabo of O’Fallon, Illinois is making custom radio controlled lawn mowers, snow blowers, and leaf blowers. He said he can sit in the shade or even inside while he cuts the grass and it’s taken 20 minutes off of his mowing time. Not only that, he doesn’t have to worry about his grass allergy.

“It helps people who can’t get out but still want to mow their grass,” Sabo said. “It still gives them the ability to still do what they enjoy doing.”

Making the products helps the users, but it’s also helping his family financially.

“I actually build and sell these to help fund my daughter’s genetic condition,” he said.

Sabo’s daughter Andi was diagnosed with Chromosome 18 P minus. He works a full time job and makes the mowers on nights and weekends.

“Not to mention going to all of Andi’s therapy and doctors appointments,” Sabo said.

Sabo’s business Concept 2 Reality is taking off on social media.

