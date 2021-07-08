‘I Just Lost It.’ Attleboro Soldier Returns Home To Find Dog He Fell In Love With In Afghanistan

CNN - Regional

By Mike LaCrosse

ATTLEBORO, Massachusetts (WBZ) — U.S. Army Captain AJ Ferraro wrapped up his tour in Afghanistan two months earlier than expected.

“I didn’t tell a soul, and it was quite its own military operation to keep it secret,” said AJ Ferraro.

So he mapped out a plan with his best friend to surprise his family at their Attleboro home last month.

“I saw AJ, and I started crying of course,” said Carol Ferraro.

But little did AJ know, his mom and dad had a doggy waiting to see him!

“It was just awesome great surprise,” said AJ.

When AJ showed up, Pagunda was right next to his parents.

He’s a dog AJ fell in love with in Afghanistan and was in the process of adopting.

“He was there at the door wagging his tail, and I just lost it. I showed up in the front door, and I didn’t know who to talk to first, who to see first my parents – my mom, the dog,” said AJ.

AJ met Pagunda through an organization called “Nowzad.” It rescues animals in Afghanistan, helping them find new homes, often with deployed soldiers.

“They were saying the organization said that he was probably injured either in a car accident or something or maybe an IED it’s really not known,” said AJ.

AJ is thankful his mom Carol was able to get Pagunda stateside, and Carol is just glad her boy is home safe.

“I am so proud of him; don’t make me cry now. Army mom,” said Carol Ferraro.

