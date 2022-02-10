5 things to know for Feb. 10: Capitol riot, Covid-19, Ukraine, Immigration, Bob Saget



CNN

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner — and so is a potential traffic nightmare. More than 70,000 fans will flock to SoFi stadium in Los Angeles for the matchup, creating extreme gridlock. Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security is warning that a convoy of truckers protesting Covid-19 mandates may also try to block roads in the area, causing even more disruptions.

Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Capitol riot

The National Archives is asking the Department of Justice to investigate former President Trump’s handling of White House records. According to a source familiar with the matter, the Archives is seeking to review whether Trump violated the Presidential Records Act, which requires that all records created by presidents be turned over to the National Archives at the end of their administrations. Trump, however, routinely ripped up documents and also brought nearly 15 boxes of records to his Mar-a-Lago estate after his term ended. Separately, the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection issued a subpoena yesterday to Peter Navarro, Trump’s one-time trade adviser, who has consistently defended efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

2. Coronavirus

More states are loosening coronavirus mask rules despite the CDC’s reluctance to update guidelines. New York is lifting its statewide mask-or-vaccine requirements today for indoor businesses, following the lead of several states that have made similar changes. The latest data shows Covid-19 hospitalizations in the US have dropped 38% from a few weeks ago, but the CDC says masking rules should stay for now due to limited hospital bed availability. The Biden administration’s top health officials are assessing in real time how to handle federal guidance on masking, and there is an internal recognition that the US is entering a new phase of the pandemic — even as some state officials are starting to suggest the federal government is out of touch with the rest of the country.

3. Ukraine

The White House has approved a plan for US troops to help Americans evacuate Ukraine if Russia invades, according to two US officials. Nearly 2,000 troops in the region are now setting up processing areas and temporary shelters inside Poland near Ukraine’s border where Americans fleeing Ukraine could go for help while in transit. The US State Department has repeatedly said it would be wise for Americans to leave Ukraine, issuing strict travel advisories for Americans not to travel to the country and to be aware that Russia is planning for significant military action. Meanwhile, Russia and Belarus began 10 days of joint military exercises today. The US and NATO have expressed concerns about the buildup of Russian troops in Belarus, which is a close ally of Russia.

4. Immigration

US Citizenship and Immigration Services has changed its mission statement to include words like “welcome” and “respect.” The agency’s approach under the Biden administration diverges sharply from the Trump administration, which removed the phrase “nation of immigrants” from the mission statement four years ago. That move prompted intense backlash from immigrant rights groups and other critics. The agency’s new mission statement says it “upholds America’s promise as a nation of welcome and possibility with fairness, integrity, and respect for all we serve.” The Biden administration also moved to stop using the term “illegal alien” in public documents and speeches.

5. Bob Saget

Comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room last month, died from head trauma, according to a statement from his family. Authorities determined Saget “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the statement said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were involved. The chief medical examiner who completed the autopsy on Saget the day after he died also said there was no evidence of drug use or foul play. Saget, 65, was on a comedy tour at the time of his death.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Here’s where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies

Good news! There’s plenty of time to binge the major contenders before the Oscars in March.

Dolly Parton’s theme park will soon pay for employees to go to college

Sing along: “Working 9 to 5, what a way to make a living!”

40 SpaceX satellites are falling out of orbit due to a solar storm

Elon Musk is heading back to the drawing board.

Disney+ announces ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series premiere date

Hey “Star Wars” fans! May the force be with you.

Popular food brands are showing up in video games

Who can resist snacks while staring at a screen? These are the brands that are aggressively trying to entice the gaming world.

OLYMPICS UPDATE

American ice skater Nathan Chen won his first Olympic Gold medal in Beijing with a flawless performance that set him well above the competition in the men’s free skate. The 22-year-old “quad king” showed off his technical skills throughout the difficult program, nailing every jump and move, including a total of five quad jumps.

Follow the latest news and highlights from the Winter Olympics here.

TODAY’S NUMBER

240

That’s how many service members the US Navy has discharged for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine as required by the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate. All of the service members received honorable characterizations for their discharges from service, meaning they are still eligible to receive veteran benefits.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“They should let us follow our culture and not raise any obstacle.”

— Muskan Khan, a burqa-wearing college student, on the rising tension in India’s Karnataka state over the right to wear religious clothing to school. Khan has become a symbol of resistance after a video went viral showing her stand up to a crowd of men who were heckling her for wearing a hijab.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Playful pandas!

Because who doesn’t love cute pandas?! Enjoy! (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.