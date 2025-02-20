How Childhood Trauma Shapes Kids: Expert Tips for Parents

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — From school stress and personal loss to extreme weather events, childhood adversity affects nearly half of children in the United States. However, experts say how parents guide their children through these challenges plays a crucial role in determining long-term outcomes.

As deadly and destructive wildfires continue to sweep across the Los Angeles area, families are forced to flee their homes. The trauma of such events can leave lasting psychological effects on children.

"Although it may be the same experience, children of different ages can show that they've been traumatized in different ways," said Jessica Dym Bartlett, Ph.D., a developmental psychologist.

Bartlett explains that early exposure to adversity can lead to trauma and toxic stress, which interferes with a child's development and well-being later in life. The effects of toxic stress can be severe, increasing risks for cardiac problems, early death, mental health disorders, and substance use issues.

A child's reaction to adversity varies, but significant behavioral changes can signal distress. "Typically, parents kind of know that there's something going on when it's going on," Bartlett noted.

One common mistake parents make, she says, is reacting with overwhelming emotions. "There are mistakes that can make life more difficult for children. One is having a big emotional reaction," she explained.

Instead, Bartlett emphasizes the importance of a nurturing, consistent caregiver. "It has a lot to do with how parents self-regulate, take care of their own emotions, take care of themselves."

Supporting resilience in childhood is one of the best ways to mitigate the negative effects of trauma. Experts recommend encouraging children to express their feelings, listening and addressing their concerns, demonstrating healthy coping mechanisms, creating positive experiences, and maintaining routines.

"Some of those things are the most critical for making sure that kids don't move from having a hard time to really, really having a hard time," Bartlett said.

Mental health experts also highlight the importance of empowerment. They encourage parents to involve children in age-appropriate activities such as eco-friendly chores, creating awareness posters, or writing letters to boost self-esteem and provide a sense of purpose.

Helping children contribute to their communities not only strengthens their resilience but also equips them with the skills to navigate future challenges.