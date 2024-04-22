Orioles put outfielder Austin Hays on injured list and cut Peyton Burdick

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles placed outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left calf.

Baltimore selected the contract of catcher David Bañuelos and designated outfielder Peyton Burdick for assignment before the club opened a three-game series against the Angels.

Hays left last Saturday’s game in Kansas City early with the injury, but it isn’t expected to sideline him beyond his 10-day stint, manager Brandon Hyde said.

Hays is batting .111 in 19 games for Baltimore this season, including 11 starts.

Burdick was batting .182 for Triple-A Norfolk this season.

First baseman and designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle also didn’t start Monday’s game due to left knee soreness, Hyde said.

