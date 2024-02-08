Crockrell guides UC Irvine past UC Santa Barbara 76-61

By The Associated Press

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Pierre Crockrell II scored 14 points to lead UC Irvine to a 76-61 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday night.

Crockrell also had seven assists for the Anteaters (18-6, 11-1 Big West Conference). Devin Tillis scored 13, while Derin Saran added 11 points.

The Gauchos (13-9, 6-6) were led by Ajay Mitchell with 17 points. Cole Anderson added 16 points and Josh Pierre-Louis finished with 12 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.