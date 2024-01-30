Boone brothers lead UNLV to 78-69 victory over Fresno State

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 21 points and brother Keylan Boone had a double-double to lead UNLV to a wire-to-wire 78-69 victory over Fresno State on Tuesday night.

Kalib Boone made 6 of 11 shots and 9 of 10 free throws for the Rebels (11-9, 4-4 Mountain West Conference), adding five rebounds and four assists. Keylan Boone finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Luis Rodriguez and Dedan Thomas Jr. added 11 points apiece. Thomas added six assists.

Enoch Boakye totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (9-12, 2-6). Isaiah Pope had 15 points and four assists. Xavier DuSell hit three 3-pointers and scored 14. Isaiah Hill contributed 12 points and nine assists.

