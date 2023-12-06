Utah Tech takes down Cal Baptist 72-69

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Beon Riley had 21 points in Utah Tech’s 72-69 win against Cal Baptist on Wednesday night.

Riley added seven rebounds and three steals for the Trailblazers (5-3, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Jaylen Searles added 15 points while finishing 7 of 13 from the floor, and grabbed seven rebounds. Larry Olayinka was 5-of-6 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Dominique Daniels Jr. finished with 30 points, four assists and two steals for the Lancers (6-2, 1-1). Yvan Ouedraogo added nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Cal Baptist. In addition, Brantly Stevenson had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.