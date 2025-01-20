Trump signs Day 1 executive actions as he attempts to transform federal government



Washington (CNN) — President Donald Trump on Monday took the first steps to enact his sweeping agenda with a series of executive actions that are expected to kickstart his promised transformation of the federal government.

On the first day of his second term, Trump signed actions that remove the US from the Paris climate agreement, freeze hiring in the federal government and require federal workers to return to the office.

Trump signed those actions following a post-inauguration parade, which was moved indoors because of the cold to Washington’s Capital One Arena. He’s at the White House signing more actions Monday evening, including promised pardons for some of those convicted for their role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

“With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense,” Trump said during his inaugural address after being sworn in as the nation’s 47th president. He added: “The Golden Age of America begins right now.”

The actions are the culmination of multiple pledges Trump made in his successful 2024 campaign, and other initiatives that were floated during his first term but ultimately did not come to pass. They don’t all have a clear path to realization, and some of the most significant actions are likely to be challenged in court.

Here are some of the actions Trump took on his first day in office:

January 6 pardons, commutations

One of the first acts Trump announced during his second term was a pardon for most of those who have been charged in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

In the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said his pardons would cover “approximately 1,500 for a pardon – full pardon.”

Prosecutors charged more than 1,580 people for alleged January 6-related actions and secured roughly 1,270 convictions. That means Trump said nearly everyone who has been charged with a crime related to the attack will be pardoned, essentially ending all January 6 cases.

Fourteen people, including high profile leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who were convicted for their roles in the attack, had their sentences commuted to time served.

Trump’s order was the fulfillment of a promise he repeatedly made on the campaign trail and as recently as a few hours before he signed the full pardons. But Trump never gave a hint to the extraordinary scale of the pardons he was envisioning.

Speaking at Capital One Arena on Monday night, Trump said he would be signing pardons for the “J6 hostages.”

“Tonight I’m going to be signing on the J6 hostages, pardons, and as soon as I leave, I’m going to the Oval Office, and we’ll be signing pardons for a lot of people,” Trump said at the post-inauguration rally.

Trump made that remark while he was standing in front of a large group of relatives of Israelis who were taken hostage by Hamas during the militant group’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Delay TikTok ban

As he promised the day before retaking office, Trump on Monday signed an executive action that extended the deadline for TikTok’s parent company to find a new owner or face a ban in the US.

The action directs the US Justice Department not to enforce the Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which passed with broad bipartisan support in Congress and was signed in April by former President Joe Biden. That law required TikTok be banned in the United States by January 19 unless it sells to a buyer from the United States or one of its allies.

Just before that deadline, TikTok briefly went offline for its 170 million American users. But it later came back online after Trump on Sunday morning promised to find a way to bring it back.

But TikTok’s ultimate fate in the US remains in doubt. It’s unclear whether TikTok’s China-based owner, ByteDance, would want to sell to a buyer, even if it were a deal brokered by Trump.

Trump’s action extends TikTok’s deadline by 75 days.

Reversing Biden-era orders

Trump rescinded 78 Biden-era executive actions, many of which Joe Biden signed on the first day of his administration.

The revoked policies include: an executive order that required federal agencies to extend prohibitions on sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity; an order that required executive branch appointees to sign an ethics pledge; an order that allowed transgender people to serve in the US military; and an order that banned the renewal of private prison contracts.

Other Biden-era orders revoked by Trump on Monday included actions that withdrew Cuba’s designation as a state sponsor of terror, applied sanctions on Jewish settlers in the West Bank and sought to reduce the risks of artificial intelligence.

Biden only recently removed Cuba from the terror list. The list of revoked orders Trump signed Monday did not specify individual reasons for reversing the Biden moves.

Biden applied the sanctions on certain Jewish settlers accused of fomenting violence in the West Bank in February 2024.

And his 2023 AI order aimed to monitor and regulate the risks of artificial intelligence.

Immigration

Much of Trump’s first-day agenda dealt with immigration, a topic that has long been central to his political identity.

During his inaugural speech, Trump announced he was going to declare a national emergency on the southern border. Trump signed that order in the Oval Office on Monday night, triggering the use of Pentagon resources and personnel that will be deployed and used to build the border wall.

In its opening minutes, the Trump administration ended use of an app that allows migrants to notify US Customs and Border Protection that they intend to enter the United States and enables them to schedule appointments to claim asylum with border authorities.

Trump also signed an order that sought to redefine birthright citizenship, the process through which all people born in the United States are automatically granted American citizenship.

Trump’s order prohibits federal agencies from issuing certain documents that would normally be provided to a US citizen, according to a fact sheet obtained by CNN.

The order, which applies to children born after 30 days of the measure, applies in circumstances where parents are unlawfully present in the US, and in situations where the mother is temporarily in the US, like on a visa, and the father is a noncitizen.

The order hinges on the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” in the 14th Amendment. Some immigration hardliners have argued that children of undocumented immigrants are not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the US and shouldn’t be considered citizens under the Constitution.

Legal experts previously told CNN they were skeptical such an argument would fly in court, arguing that the relevant language was aimed at children of foreign diplomats who were subject to US laws, and at situations where a foreign nation has invaded and is occupying part of the country.

Trump allies and officials are keenly aware that the action will likely face legal challenges and eventually land before the Supreme Court.

Trump also signed an action that declared two major drug cartels as terrorist organizations – an act that could preface the use of American military force on Mexican soil.

Trump’s initial moves on immigration come as border crossings have been on a steady decline, plummeting last year after Biden took executive action to restrict asylum claims.

Trump enters his second term inheriting a border that is experiencing fewer crossings than it was when he left office.

Freeze federal hiring, bring workers back to office

Trump signed an action enacting a hiring freeze for federal government employees through the executive branch.

“As part of this freeze, no Federal civilian position that is vacant at noon on January 20, 2025, may be filled, and no new position may be created except as otherwise provided for in this memorandum or other applicable law,” reads a memorandum from the White House. The action exempts positions in the military and “related to immigration enforcement, national security, or public safety.”

The action directs the director of the Office of Management and Budget, in consultation with Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency, to submit a plan within 90 days to reduce the size of the federal government’s workforce “through efficiency improvements and attrition.”

Another action signed by Trump on Monday requires all federal departments and agencies to “take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis, provided that the department and agency heads shall make exemptions they deem necessary.”

Environment and energy

Trump on Monday signed an action withdrawing the US again from the Paris climate accord, the emission-lowering agreement that predates his first term in which nearly 200 nations pledged to keep global warming below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and, if possible, below 1.5 degrees.

Trump pulled out of the agreement during his first term, and one of Biden’s first actions as president was rejoining it. Trump said Monday he would be withdrawing from the agreement, which he called “one-sided,” yet again.

Trump vowed in his inaugural speech to declare a “national energy emergency,” and streamline environmental permitting and review processes that his administration says “impose undue burdens on energy production and use.”

His remarks come in spite of the fact that the US is currently producing more oil than any other country in the history of the world.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak, Marshall Cohen, David Goldman and Priscilla Alvarez contributed.

