Santa Maria CHP’s top safety recommendation for Rainstorm Driving

today at 11:55 am
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The parched land of the Santa Maria valley is certainly getting a healthy drink of water from the skies.

There was a brief lull in the showers right around midday, but it started up steady again with little delay after that.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials say the most common mistake drivers make in this kind of weather is driving too fast, and it's better to arrive where you're going late than not at all.

According to CHP, drivers should always leave earlier and drive more slowly than the posted speed limit signs when the weather is like this.

