Public health advisories issued to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties due to rain

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Both the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara county public health departments issued ocean water advisories due to recent storms.

Below is the press release from SLO County:

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is advising the public to avoid ocean water contact during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms—such as the recent storm.

Rainstorm runoff is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa from the watershed and urban areas to the ocean. Such organisms carried into the ocean can cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems. Young children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to these waterborne pathogens.

Surfers, swimmers and others are advised to avoid contact with ocean water during this period, especially in areas close to creeks, rivers, storm drains and other runoff outlets that empty into the ocean.

For more information about beach water quality, please visit the Public Health Department Beach Water Quality website at www.SurfSafeSLO.org, or call the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Telephone Hotline at (805) 788-3411.

County of SLO Public Health Department

Below is a press release from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department

Due to the storms forecasted to begin this afternoon and Thursday, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Storm water is untreated rainwater that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea. Also, due to increased creek flows, debris such as logs may be present in the ocean and other waterways posing an increased risk of injury to anyone entering these waters.

To minimize potential health and safety risks, it is recommended that people do not swim, play or surf in the ocean and creeks during and for at least three days following a rain event. Beachgoers should also avoid areas near the outfall from drainpipes and creeks that enter the ocean following a rain event as storm water runoff may carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants.

Sport/recreational-harvesters should wait at least 10 days after a significant rain to harvest shellfish. High bacterial levels, pesticide, herbicide and motor oil grease flushed into the ocean with the storm runoff may impact shellfish beds. Adequate cooking of shellfish will destroy harmful bacteria, but may not be effective in killing viruses. In addition, cooking does not eliminate chemical and metal pollutants in shellfish.

County of Santa Barbara Public Health Department