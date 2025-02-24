Skip to Content
Traffic

Changes potentially coming to deadly intersection on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village

Santa Lucia Canyon Road Highway 1 Intersection
Dave Alley/KEYT
By
today at 11:56 am
Published 12:02 pm

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. - Potential safety improvements are in the works for a deadly intersection on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village.

Caltrans, along with several other local government agencies, are looking at restricting left turns at the intersection of Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

The intersection, located near the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc, is just south of the main gate of Vandenberg Space Force Base, and just north of Vandenberg Village.

It has been the site of several car crashes in the past, including most recently a fatal collision that killed an 11-year-old girl in October 2024.

On Monday, Caltrans announced it will hold a public meeting to discuss the issue at Cabrillo High School on Wednesday, March 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm.

According to Caltrans, the meeting will include a presentation by Caltrans engineers who will provide information on proposed modifications at the site.

Already, a multi-agency meeting was held to address safety concerns regarding the entire stretch of Highway 1 between Lompoc and Vandenberg SFB.

The meeting was attended by several local governement officials, agencies and various local stakeholders, including Caltrans, California Highway Patrol, Vandenberg SFB, the Lompoc Correctional Complex, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), the City of Santa Maria, the City of Lompoc, Santa Barbara County Public Works, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office, Reach Central Coast, GO-biz, State Senator Monique Limon, Assemblymember Gregg Hart and Santa Barbara County Supervisors Bob Nelson and Joan Hartman.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic
caltrans
highway 1
lompoc
Santa Lucia Canyon Road
vandenberg village

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content