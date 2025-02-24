Changes potentially coming to deadly intersection on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. - Potential safety improvements are in the works for a deadly intersection on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village.

Caltrans, along with several other local government agencies, are looking at restricting left turns at the intersection of Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

The intersection, located near the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc, is just south of the main gate of Vandenberg Space Force Base, and just north of Vandenberg Village.

It has been the site of several car crashes in the past, including most recently a fatal collision that killed an 11-year-old girl in October 2024.

On Monday, Caltrans announced it will hold a public meeting to discuss the issue at Cabrillo High School on Wednesday, March 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm.

According to Caltrans, the meeting will include a presentation by Caltrans engineers who will provide information on proposed modifications at the site.

Already, a multi-agency meeting was held to address safety concerns regarding the entire stretch of Highway 1 between Lompoc and Vandenberg SFB.

The meeting was attended by several local governement officials, agencies and various local stakeholders, including Caltrans, California Highway Patrol, Vandenberg SFB, the Lompoc Correctional Complex, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), the City of Santa Maria, the City of Lompoc, Santa Barbara County Public Works, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office, Reach Central Coast, GO-biz, State Senator Monique Limon, Assemblymember Gregg Hart and Santa Barbara County Supervisors Bob Nelson and Joan Hartman.