Clean Slate Clinic in Santa Barbara helps people expunge criminal records, shows power of redemption

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— According to the 2023 National Survey of People with Records, half of those with prior convictions reported difficulties finding a job, keeping employment, or making a living.

On average, people with a felony conviction earned just $23,000 a year.

But Friday, hundreds of people could be getting a chance to reposition themselves for a better future—and it all starts with a letter.



Criminal defense attorney William Mackler says sometimes all it takes is a second chance to turn your life around.

“These are folks that have really cleaned up their act. They've been punished. They've been processed, they've paid their dues—in many cases, served time. And so they're ready to get back into the workforce,” said Mackler.



As a former public defender and founder of the People’s Justice Project, Joseph Doherty champions efforts to help rehabilitate formerly incarcerated individuals.

“A part of this process is being a human being in sometimes a very mechanical process. And I get to know my clients intimately—helping them tell their story to the court as part of their effort to clear their criminal record,” said Doherty.



Doherty says thousands of offenses are eligible for expungement ranging from infractions and misdemeanors to certain felonies.

On Friday, volunteers from the Public Defender’s Office to the District Attorney’s Office helped guide participants through the process of clearing their records.

Once the logistics are handled, the client writes a letter showing how their life has changed since the arrest.

“It's the most essential piece of information that we attach as an exhibit to our client's petitions. It's a direct communication from our client to the judge who will decide whether to grant or deny their petitions,” said Doherty.



UC Santa Barbara student and law intern Kiara Kofoed helps clients put those stories into words.

“If a lot of their cases are drug related, we make sure to highlight their sobriety journey and share their goals. If their goal is to regain custody of their kids, we talk about their kids, their relationships, and everything they’re doing—like going to the park with their children every week,” said Kofoed.



The Clean Slate Clinic shows that beyond a conviction, there’s often a deeper story of redemption.

“Understanding the history behind the person and everything leading up to their record—not just what they did on this date in this moment—brings a lot more humanity to the law,” said Kofoed.

The California Policy Lab estimates nearly 1 in 8 Californians with a criminal record may be eligible for a full expungement.

More than 80 percent are eligible to have at least one prior arrest or conviction cleared.

