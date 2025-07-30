Key witness testifies Wednesday in Stearns Wharf murder trial in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Jiram Tenorio Ramon is accused of shooting and killing Robert Gutierrez, a bystander from Camarillo, at the wharf in December of 2022.

Prosecutors say the shooting was part of a confrontation between rival gangs. Tenorio Ramon's attorney argues the other gang fired first, and his client shot in self-defense.



Multiple people were called to the stand Wednesday, including a police officer and 2 detectives.

But the majority of the day was spent questioning christopher dave miranda.

He says 3 people were in the car he was driving the night of the shooting: Jiram, James and Ricardo.

as they were leaving the wharf, they saw people they believed were rival gang members.

Christopher says he was instructed by Jiram and Ricardo to pull over after they saw the rival gang whistling and throwing up hand signs in a rear-view mirror.

After the two left the car, Christopher says he heard gunshots.

James, who was still in the car, told him to drive back to his house.

Christopher Miranda was arrested on January 19th, 2023.

According to court records, he plead guilty to an assault charge.

During Wednesday's testimony, he said he was not a part of the Westside gang and that he had never committed crimes on behalf of the gang.



Judge Pauline Maxwell says they plan to finish the trial by next Wednesday.

