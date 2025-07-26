Skip to Content
Top Stories

Vandenberg Falcon 9 Launch Planned

KEYT
By
New
today at 12:17 pm
Published 12:26 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East on Saturday night.

The launch is targeted at 8:55 pm, with additional opportunities available until 10:00 pm.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

People in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura County may hear one or more sonic booms during the launch.

You can view it on their website live.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Christer Schmidt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content