Vandenberg Falcon 9 Launch Planned

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East on Saturday night.

The launch is targeted at 8:55 pm, with additional opportunities available until 10:00 pm.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

People in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura County may hear one or more sonic booms during the launch.

You can view it on their website live.