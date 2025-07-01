Supporters fight to keep FARO Homeless Center open

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Tensions ran high during public comment as locals pled with the City Council to reconsider its decision to cancel funding for the FARO center— a one-stop-shop for comprehensive services for Santa Barbara’s unhoused community.

“They helped me with the resume. I got my first job… after a long, long time of caregiving. And I'm about to embark on that right now,” said FARO Center Client Jacqueline Lee.

Lee says the center was a miracle after a series of unfortunate events that began with the death of her parents and ended with a lawyer she said financially scammed her.

The city partnered with SB ACT to open the center Downtown on Chapala Street a year ago.

But since its opening— neighbors have complained about what they call “mismanagement,” referencing instances of public urination, yelling, and smoking outside the property.



Jodi House, a brain injury support center next door to the FARO Center, filed a written complaint to the mayor and City Council citing safety concerns.

A Rep with Jodi House says the FARO Center has deviated from its initial mission to function as a daytime workforce development and navigation center.

SB ACT says despite working to address these issues, the city of Santa Barbara cancelled funding for the FARO Center and its sublease on May 1st.



City Administrator Kelly McAdoo has requested that SB Act move from a drop-in model to an appointment model.

“If the city shuts down the current way the FARO Center works of being a drop in, it's just going to push all these clients elsewhere on the streets of Santa Barbara. Then there's no longer a place that they can go during the day and actually have a chance at accessing services, being able to get food. Where else are they going to go? They're just going to be back on the street,” said Hannah Rael with SB ACT.

SB ACT is asking for a 120-day extension on both the funding and the sublease.