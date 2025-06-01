Skip to Content
Homicide investigation into woman’s death in Santa Paula

today at 11:37 am
Published 12:16 pm

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – A 26-year-old woman in Santa Paula was murdered Friday according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO).

VCSO received calls at 9:09 pm Friday stating a woman had been killed.

Deputies arrived at a home on the 12000 block of Sisar Road in an unincorporated area of Santa Paula and found the woman dead. Evidence was found at the scene that indicates she was killed according to the VCSO.

Investigators are saying the incident appears isolated and that they do not have a suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Marco.

Christer Schmidt

