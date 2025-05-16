Dwight Murphy Field renovation project to start in June, local Beanie Babies founder pledges remaining $5 million dollars

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Victoria Strong’s vision for Gwendolyn’s playground comes following the passing of her daughter Gwendolyn, who passed away at 7 years old from complications with spinal muscular atrophy.

The playground is set to be the central coast’s largest inclusive playground.

That means sensory- rich experiences designed for kids of all abilities, a multi-story tree house, hillside slides, and musical play elements—just to name a few.

The $32 million project fell a few million short due to rising construction costs, but a $5 million dollar pledge from Beanie Babies founder Ty Warner is pushing this project forward.

Strong is brimming with gratitude following this announcement, saying her late daughter would ultimately be thrilled.

“Well, she was a little sassy. So the first thing she would say is it's about time. But Gwendolyn would absolutely adore this, this whole park, and not just because she would finally have access to actually get to play on something, but because she would be in the middle of it all,” said the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation Founder.

Gwendolyn’s Playground is just one part of this large scale project.

The area will also include a new community sports complex, a shaded picnic area, new restrooms, increased parking, and walking paths with lighting.

Construction is slated for the beginning of June.

The project will take approximately 18 months to complete, and when it’s done planners say it’s going to revolutionize the way we think about play.