Protestors demand County law enforcement end cooperation with ICE

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Protestors banded together to demand county law enforcement end their cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

An advocate for the undocumented community says it’s an overwhelming time.

“ Every single person that has stood up and said, you know what, I'm a migrant in this community. This is my home…” said Casa de la Raza’s Jaqueline Inda.

The outpouring of support brought Inda to tears.

“Classrooms are halfway empty because students are scared to go to school and come back home with no family There. So they'll stay home,” said Inda.

People packed the Truth Forum that followed.

One history teacher stated, “The legal model for ICE is based on the Fugitive Slave Act.”

Another community member expressed, “It's an issue of safety I expect ICE to enforce.”

The Undersheriff shared the numbers from last year.

“ What we were reporting today is under the Biden administration, the 2025 numbers are actually trending downward in terms of re-arrest, in terms of individuals who meet criteria for communications to occur,” said Undersheriff Craig Bonner.

The Sheriff’s Office received 229 transfer and notification requests from ICE.

Sheriff Bill Brown chose to voluntarily comply with 39 of the optional requests.

“These are individuals who have committed significant crimes.”

ICE re-arrested 16 upon their release from jail.

Activists worry this will prevent undocumented crime victims including domestic violence victims from reporting crimes.