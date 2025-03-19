Morro Bay Farmer talks about finding love on reality TV ahead of “Farmer Wants A Wife” season premiere

MORRO BAY, Calif.—Thirty-year-old Morro Bay avocado and exotic fruit farmer Matt Warren is looking for a soulmate that will fit in with his farming lifestyle on the Central Coast .

“At the end of the day, you know, we only have one life to live and I do want to find someone,” said Warren.

Warren worked in real estate for most of his adult life— but his latest venture in farming started a couple years ago.

“Never in my life that I think I'd be on a show revolved around being a farmer. That was definitely a curveball. It was really hard to date that many girls at once. That's probably the biggest thing.. never doing that again,” chuckled Warren.

He says the dating show is much different from its counterparts.



“The difference with the show versus all the other daily shows is like, you know, you go to like a nice resort somewhere and everyone stays there or whatever. But these girls actually moved into my house. Seeing how they all fit in here was like a big part because I put them to work to earn. We were not just having fun,” said Warren.



BUT WARREN SAYS HE LUCKED OUT WITH CASTING.



“They're all really good looking and they all have like the qualities of what, you know, family oriented Christian hard workers, you know, people that are interested in this lifestyle,” said Warren.



He says his life is changing before his eyes.

“it’s changed quite a bit already. You know, this is somewhat of a small kind of local area, and so everyone's kind of caught wind of that already. And so, like, wherever I go, I see people and they're all, you know, everyone's really excited to watch the show,” said Warren.



Season 3 of “Farmer Wants A Wife” premieres on Fox Thursday, March 20th at 9pm.