Carpinteria cannabis farms stirs up a pot of frustration, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors leads forum to brainstorm solutions

CARPINTERIA, Calif.—Many Carpinteria residents say the smell of cannabis is unbearable— leading to nausea and severe allergies.



“A lot of people have headaches. A lot of people are sick from it. A lot of people have terrible sinus problems. So it's really been a concern. And we've just been gaslighted right and left by the people who grow it” said one Carpinteria resident who wishes to remain anonymous.



At a special Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, some argued that the odor needs to be completely eliminated.



But others said that limiting the odor threshold to zero will only hurt growers and workers.



“If we do move forward with an odor threshold that's not conducive to both the neighborhoods and the growers, then that's going to put our growers out of business. And I would like to point out that there's not a lot of minority in this room. And Carpentaria is primarily a minority migrant population who work in these times and who need jobs,” said a speaker at the City Hall meeting.



Growers say there are several solutions they can implement to mitigate the odor like carbon scrubbers.



“Making a push towards carbon scrubbers is a huge change is drastically expensive. It is entirely different technology. It's technology that we pioneered and helped develop and we support,” said Glasshouse Farms President Graham Farrar.

Some say that the carbon scrubbers are too costly for growers who are already financially struggling, but others say it’s a long term investment, and that many growers have already spent money on costly lawsuits.



“Rather than fight litigation with neighbors, etc., which is happening all the time. Don't put money into into lawsuits. Put money into solutions…. There's a lot of consensus around requiring the best kind of technology to reduce odor dramatically… 80-90%,” said Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps.



The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of exploring a mandate for this type of odor reducing technology back in January.



Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps says she is hopeful they will vote on a final action at the County Board of Supervisors meeting next Tuesday.

