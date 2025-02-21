Congressman Salud Carbajal speaks out against House Republicans’ proposed budget that will slash critical funding to vulnerable communities

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.— Last week, House Republicans passed their proposed budget that will cut funding to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, and other programs.



Many Republicans have praised the move, saying the budget resolution will put Americans on the right path.

While House Republicans are demanding a package that includes trillions of dollars worth of tax cuts, Senate Republicans are pulling for a plan that prioritizes border security, defense spending, and energy policy over tax cuts.

Democratic Congressman Carbajal says the funding they are cutting will go to tax breaks for big corporations and billionaires.



And he’s fighting back.



“Throughout our country, our state, and here on the Central Coast, there are way too many people that don't have the resources to put food on the table. The $230 billion that are proposed to be cut by the Republicans in Congress and this Trump administration would be devastating to our country,” said Representative Salud Carbajal.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program plays a vital role in supporting more than 40 million Americans, including one out of every ten households on the Central Coast.



Forty percent of the Central Coast households that rely on snap benefits have at least one child or an elderly family member living at home.