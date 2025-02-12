Selena Gomez breaks silence on “Emilia Pérez, says she will not be returning to music

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Selena Gomez says it’s a bittersweet time for “Emilia Perez”



At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Virtuosos Awards night on Sunday, the moderator opened up his live interview with Selena saying, “I just feel like you— this movie —have been under this microscope for good, for not so good for all these different reasons.”



The critically acclaimed musical is leading the Oscars race with 13 nominations but its chances of winning have taken a hit after controversial social media posts from the film’s lead actress Karla SofÍa Gascón garnered attention.



The Spanish actress is the first openly transgender actress to be nominated for an Oscar, but her offensive posts— many of which are Islamophobic, anti- Black and anti-immigrant— may cost her and the film.



In one since deleted tweet she wrote “Islam is becoming a hotbed of infection for humanity that urgently needs to be cured.”



Gascón was set to receive the Virtuosos award alongside Gomez Sunday night, but she did not attend.



Selena Gomez has been a vocal advocate for causes ranging from undocumented immigrants to Palestine.



Despite the controversy, Gomez reiterated that the movie means a lot to her.



“I’m just grateful. I live with no regrets. I would do this movie over and over again if I could. sound of applause,” said Gomez.



Gascón has since apologized for her social media posts and has deleted her X profile.



Gomez made another interesting remark Sunday—she might not be returning to music.



“Film and art making and being around such incredible, talented people that have done nothing but have helped me along the way, I don't know. It's going to be very hard for me to ever know about music after this,” said Gomez.

