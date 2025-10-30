Historic Old Mission Santa Barbara Faces New Housing Showdown

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) — Two towering housing projects proposed mere steps from the iconic Old Mission Santa Barbara have sparked a fierce preservation showdown, pitting urgent housing needs against historic and environmental safeguards.

“There’s no question that the proposal would lead to significant traffic and safety impacts in the case of a fire or an earthquake. It’s already jampacked,” said resident Lanny Ebenstein.

Leading the charge is SAGE (Sustainable Architecture for the Greater Environment), a new coalition fighting to protect the area’s heritage.

The plans: an eight-story, 270-unit complex directly behind the Mission and a multi-story tower on Grand Avenue in a high fire zone.

“It’s the fire area zone that’s over the entire hazardous state hill… and the concern is not only the fire, but the evacuation of getting 400 automobiles out of that site,” said SAGE architect Fred Sweeney, pointing to a map.

Developers are using Builder’s Remedy to bypass zoning.



The city must process applications despite opposition.

While the application is complete, it conflicts with local rules and is under review for fire and safety risks.

“Of course it’s one of our most important architectural resources… Mission Canyon and Foothill could clog fast in an emergency. That’s a problem,” said Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse.

A Sacramento cleanup bill is now raising questions about environmental exemptions.

“We must consider endangered species, tribal consultation when skipping CEQA,” said Sen. Monique Limón, who added that lawmakers are pushing for closer scrutiny of exempt projects.

SAGE insists it supports housing — just not here.

Over 400 neighbors have demanded full impact reports.

“We all back affordable housing,” said SAGE attorney Marc Chytilo. “But Builder’s Remedy lets this skirt laws protecting Santa Barbara’s safety.”

Old Mission leaders warn the towers could destroy the site’s iconic views.

“It really doesn’t have any architectural fit and could tower over the Mission,” said Father Joe Schwab.

“To propose something that would affect an historic site and its views is really remarkable that that would just be ignored.”

Both projects face public hearings soon.

City leaders warn the outcome could reshape California’s housing future.

Developers did not respond to requests for comment.

