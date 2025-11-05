Permits will soon be required to park on streets near Pioneer Valley High School

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Permits will soon be required for drivers who park their vehicles on a number of residential streets located near Pioneer Valley High School (PVHS).

On Tuesday night, the Santa Maria City Council approved a resolution that will establish preferential parking privileges for residents in the neighborhood north of school.

According to the city, the new parking district is intended to address ongoing parking issues caused by high school students parking along residential streets.

The permits will cost a small fee and will allow residents to park without restriction during school hours while limiting non-resident parking.

"PVHS offers plenty of designated parking for students, and we strongly encourage everyone to take advantage of the on-campus spaces provided," Kenny Klein, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Public Information Officer said in a statement. "Students are also reminded to be respectful of our neighbors as they travel to and from school."

Klein added students are able to obtain a free school parking pass if they posses a current driver's license, registration, insurance and parent/guardian signature

The Santa Maria Public Works Department expects the new permit policy to go into effect in Jan. 2026.

The streets where the new permits will be required includes Seneca Street, Hearst Court, Donner Court, Domingues Street, Mammoth Drive, Horseman Court, and Rios Court.