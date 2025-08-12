“Hancock Hello” orientation opens campus prior to classes in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Some schools are starting classes this week and orientations are underway.

Allan Hancock College held its annual "Hancock Hello" in two parts--last week at the Lompoc satellite campus and tonight at the Santa Maria campus.

It's a chance for new and returning students to bring their parents, learn about the campus and the myriad services—from counseling to clubs—the college has to offer.

Informational booths provided a one-stop-shopping experience in both English and Spanish.

“We're offering campus tours,” says Allan Hancock College’s Public Information Analyst. “And so that's the way for these new students to get familiar with the campus. So when they show up on their first day, they don't have to worry about getting lost or of seeming unfamiliar. it's a really nice crowd even this early in the event. So that's great just to see all these students coming out and having fun and just, getting used to the environment.”

Classes begin next week, with local high school grads enjoying the Hancock Promise of 2-years of tuition free schooling.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On OurMobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for theNews Channel 3-12 Newsletter.