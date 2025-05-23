West Coast Kustoms cruises into Santa Maria for annual weekend car show

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - One of the biggest yearly events held in Santa Maria rolls into the city today with the arrival of hundreds of cars that are part the 44th Annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals.

The popular car show features one-of-a-kind customized cars and will run Friday through Sunday.

Held each Memorial Day weekend, the show is expected to have at least 800 entries, as well as thousands of visitors to the city.

Over the next few days, customized cars will be seen driving all over the city, especially along the busy Broadway corridor around the Historic Santa Maria Inn, which serves as the official host site.

One of the most popular events in the car show is the Friday night cruise along Broadway, which begins at 7 p.m. and is free for spectators to attend.

Over the weekend, the model car show will be held at the Santa Maria Fairpark, where spectators will be able to see all of the cars up close and personal.

An entry fee is required for the model car show, which runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals, click here to visit the official website for the event.