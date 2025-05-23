Skip to Content
Allan Hancock College highlights 2025 graduates at Commencement in Santa Maria

Jarrod Zinn
By
today at 11:18 am
Published 11:57 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - On the Allan Hancock College football field, families and friends gathered in the beautiful weather Friday to honor 2025's graduating class.

Among the graduates highlighted by the college are Samantha McDonald who just turned 18 on Tuesday, and Josie Mora who has the privilege of graduating simultaneously with her daughter.

President Kevin Walthers began the ceremony by commenting on the positive "problem" of having too many graduates.

This year, 1,287 graduates are taking home 2,491 degrees and 3,110 certificates of achievement across 116 majors.

Additionally, there are 1,426 women, 1,036 men, 29 students who identify as non-binary, 100 veterans and 110 military family members graduating today.

Jarrod Zinn

