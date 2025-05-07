Labor Agreement finally reached between Santa Maria City and Fire

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - For the last two years, the local Fire department has been at odds with the City of Santa Maria through a contentious campaign for fair pay.

Since 2023, they've been operating under the previous MOU (Memorandum of Understanding), which has affected their recruitment and retention rates.

As of Tuesday night, they've reached a 2 1/2-year agreement, with negotiations for the subsequent two years pre-scheduled for 150 days before the end of this one.

Starting in June this year, firefighters will have a base pay increase of 14%, an increase to health insurance, and certain equity adjustments.

Some additional minimal adjustments are to be included, such as an additional holiday for Cesar Chavez Day, standby pay for the Fire Investigation On-Call program, and a rise in hours available for Local 2020's use for Association business.

Unit members who were already under city employ when this MOU was adopted, will also be given a one-time lump sum payment of $2,000.

Leadership at the City of Santa Maria and the fire department are both excited to announce this long-awaited agreement, and members of the fire department want to thank the community and their families for sticking with them through this long negotiation process.