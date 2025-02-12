Santa Maria’s water basins and network of canals mitigates storm water flow

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the Central Coast braces for the biggest rainstorm of the year so far, Santa Maria is prepared for many different contingencies.

Santa Maria Public Works employees are staffed, scheduled, and on-call for any kind of emergency situation.

Sandbags are stocked and available at any hardware store, and precautionary filling stations are strategically placed around town.

Santa Maria Public Works officials say that aside from some flash flooding when the rain is strong, severe flooding is mitigated quite well using a network of canals and water basins throughout the valley.