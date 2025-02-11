Mail theft and resulting identity fraud in Orcutt and Santa Maria last month

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Anyone currently expecting important items in the mail such as W-2s, paychecks, or any other sensitive material, may want to start checking your mailbox more frequently.

Last month, Orcutt resident Kelly Ayers was waiting for a box of new checks to arrive from her bank.

When she checked her mailbox after a couple days of not checking, she discovered her neighborhood's collective mailbox with the mailman's access doors wide open, and no mail for anyone in the complex.

The previous year, the community's mailbox had been vandalized, but this new mailbox showed no signs of vandalism; it was simply wide open, and all the mail slots were empty.

A week after discovering the open and empty mailbox, Ayers discovered significant fraudulent activity in her bank account.

When she inquired about her box of new checks, she was informed they arrived the day before she found the empty mailbox.

Ayers immediately reported the mail theft and fraudulent activity to the local Sheriff's office.

We've reached out to local agencies including Santa Maria and Orcutt Sheriff's offices, as well as the post office, and have yet to receive a response.

While mail theft and identity fraud are not new subjects, recent activity has been observed and reported, and the public is encouraged to remain vigilant about protecting their personal and sensitive information.