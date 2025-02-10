City of Santa Maria maintains efforts to keep riverbed clear of encampments.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Last year, the governor of California issued an order to clear out long-term homeless encampments in places like the Santa Maria riverbed.

Now, while this area near to some neighborhoods has remained clear, some camps have re-entered the riverbed at locations further outside of Santa Maria's jurisdiction.

City leaders say these camps are continuously being monitored thanks to cooperation and efforts from multiple jurisdictions including both Santa Barbara and SLO counties, as well as CalTrans – a state organization.

All organizations involved prioritize helping those affected by homelessness who want the help, by connecting them to family or local resources.