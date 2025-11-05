Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Final Ballots Still Getting Processed as Proposition 50 Holds a Large Lead in the California Special Election

The final ballots were picked up at 8 p.m. on election night and will be counted for the Proposition 50 election.
John Palminteri
The final ballots were picked up at 8 p.m. on election night and will be counted for the Proposition 50 election.
By
today at 11:23 am
Published 11:43 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara County turnout for the California Proposition 50 election Tuesday showed a massive preference for the vote by mail process.

The ballot had just one item, Prop 50 redistricting, and it was statewide with about two-thirds of the voters casting a yes vote.

In Santa Barbara County there was a steady stream of cars and people around the elections office up until the polls closed at 8 p.m.

The special voter ballot boxes were also emptied and locked at that time.

There was a turnout of about 35 percent by mail and the rest were in person for a total estimate at this point of 39 percent.

The final ballots to come in are still being verified and counted to have a final result sheet for the Secretary of State on December 12.

The number of remaining ballots and the date for the next totals update is still being determined.

The returns show:

Voters Cast: 100,133 of 250,857

Turnout 39.92%

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.