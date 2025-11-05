Final Ballots Still Getting Processed as Proposition 50 Holds a Large Lead in the California Special Election

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara County turnout for the California Proposition 50 election Tuesday showed a massive preference for the vote by mail process.

The ballot had just one item, Prop 50 redistricting, and it was statewide with about two-thirds of the voters casting a yes vote.

In Santa Barbara County there was a steady stream of cars and people around the elections office up until the polls closed at 8 p.m.

The special voter ballot boxes were also emptied and locked at that time.

There was a turnout of about 35 percent by mail and the rest were in person for a total estimate at this point of 39 percent.

The final ballots to come in are still being verified and counted to have a final result sheet for the Secretary of State on December 12.

The number of remaining ballots and the date for the next totals update is still being determined.

The returns show:

Voters Cast: 100,133 of 250,857

Turnout 39.92%