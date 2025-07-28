Skip to Content
Young Dancers Stay Focused on Fiesta Tradition Despite Family Fears in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 11:09 am
Published 11:25 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Old Spanish Days Fiesta approaches and young dancers in Santa Barbara are preparing for one of the most anticipated cultural celebrations of the year.

But for some families, this year comes with extra stress.

Recent ICE raids in Santa Barbara have left some undocumented parents afraid to attend public events — even their children’s performances.

In colorful costumes and with a lot of practice, young dancers from Alma de Mexico are getting ready to take the stage.

But they’re still doing everything they can behind the scenes.

One big concern is the upcoming show at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

The venue is tight, and some worry about safety.

Still, nothing is stopping these kids from dancing with pride — honoring culture, family, and community.

That performance at Our Lady of Guadalupe is scheduled for later this week.

Organizers say they’re doing everything they can to keep it safe and inclusive.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

