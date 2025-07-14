Santa Barbara Teens of AHA! Get Surprise Call from California’s First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Directors of the non-profit AHA! received a powerful response from California’s First Partner who surprised the AHA! teens at the Connected Voices Conference.

She shared a heartfelt video of support.

Her words uplifted their spirits, as well as their voices and honored their leadership, commending them for advocating on behalf of their communities.

She also praised them for raising awareness among their peers about mental health and the importance of access to support during these challenging times facing Californians.

As part of their commitment to change, the teens have written powerful letters to Governor Gavin Newsom, calling for expanded mental health resources, stronger protections for immigrant communities, and increased funding for schools and programs that offer mental wellness support.

