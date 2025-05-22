Repatriation in Action at Recently Opened Santa Ynez Chumash Museum

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - The Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center opened its doors to the general public on May 15th, satisfying a high level of public anticipation.

Prior to that they specialized in significant, traditional, tribal and cultural events – and visiting was by reservation only.

The artifacts are on display thanks to several distinct processes including, cultural donations and commissions from collectors and artisans.

Additionally, a process known as repatriation – returning an object or person to its community of origin –– and some were even discovered on site during the museum's construction.

As of last week, anyone can visit to observe the artifacts, spend time in "aps" design by renowned architect Johnpaul Jones, whose work includes features at Washington DC's Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.