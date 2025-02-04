CommUnify addresses potential impact of federal funding freeze in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On January 27, 2025, President Trump's Office of Management and Budget presented a memorandum ordering a freeze of federal grants.

Directors of local nonprofit CommUnify in Santa Barbara believed this funding freeze could impact their services to the community.

They say the cuts would be felt by people who are on Social Security, Medi-Cal, and CenCal Health.

