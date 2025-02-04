Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

CommUnify addresses potential impact of federal funding freeze in Santa Barbara

KEYT
By
today at 7:37 am
Published 11:00 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On January 27, 2025, President Trump's Office of Management and Budget presented a memorandum ordering a freeze of federal grants.

Directors of local nonprofit CommUnify in Santa Barbara believed this funding freeze could impact their services to the community.

They say the cuts would be felt by people who are on Social Security, Medi-Cal, and CenCal Health.

Leaders of CommUnify will share their response on the funding freeze during Tuesday's daytime newscast on NewsChannel 3.

