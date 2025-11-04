Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Congressman Carbajal Meets with Local Nutrition Program to Brainstorm Over Impact of Government Shutdown

Published 12:46 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - On Tuesday afternoon, Congressman Salud Carbajal met with Meals That Connect, San Luis Obispo’s Senior Nutrition Program.

The congressman says nearly 42 million people nationwide, including 100,000 from California’s Central Coast, are being impacted by the continuing government shutdown and the resulting halt in supplemental assistance programs like SNAP.

The meeting between the service of free healthy meals to over 2,000 seniors in SLO County and the congressman enabled a brainstorming session about the far-reaching impacts on food scarcity, and how to combat shortages.

Congressman Carbajal urges a bipartisan agreement to reopen the government as soon as possible to minimize what impacts are already being felt.

