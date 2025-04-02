Good Samaritan Shelter shines a light on Alcohol Awareness Month

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – April is Alcohol Awareness Month, and according to Terri Houser the rate of alcohol addiction in San Luis Obispo is higher than ever.

Houser is a program manager at Good Samaritan Shelter where they have just opened new sober facility, where those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse can find resources.

"Alcohol right now seems to be the main struggle of all the addictions right now in San Luis Obispo County, so we're helping as many community members as we can to get connected to services," Houser says.

A National Survey on Drug Use and Health says 28.9 million Americans over the age of 12 had a alcohol use disorder, and 89% of people in America 18 years or older have reported that they drank alcohol at some point in their lives.

Good Samaritan Shelter's Sober Center is open to those struggling with addiction or even those who want to cut back on their alcohol intake. Houser suggests to never drink alone, or even removing alcohol from your home entirely.

"Call people, get a support group, and, and see what 12-step, AA meetings, and things in our community have to offer."

SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders: 1-800-662-4357.