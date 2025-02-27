New outreach efforts increasing engagement between the community and Grover Beach city leaders

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - The City of Grover Beach is increasing its efforts to promote engagement between members of the public and city leaders.

Through a series of new or reestablished events, the city is providing the community with a number of ways it can speak to government officials on a personal basis.

On Thursday morning, Grover Beach held a "Coffee with Council" gathering at Perfetto Cafe, where Mayor Kassi Dee and Councilmember Jules Tuggle met with constituents.

The Coffee with Council event on Thursday marked its return to Grover Beach for the first time in four years.

Over the course of 90 minutes, several community members had the opportunity to speak with Dee and Tuggle face-to-face, allowing them to provide each councilmember with their questions, comments, concerns or suggestions.

The morning gathering follows other community engagement opportunities held by Grover Beach recently.

Previously, the city has held community forums and special pop-up events where people were also able to speak with Grover Beach city leaders.

In addition, the city has created a new Grover Beach Citizen Police Academy, which is slated to begin next week.