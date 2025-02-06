PG&E recommends rainstorm prep steps for SLO customers

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - As the Central Coast greets the rain that is so sorely needed, San Luis Obispo has even been seeing some lightning and hearing some thunder.

PG&E staff recommend checking your contact information on their website or by calling so that their alerts will reach you in time.

Spokesperson Neil Hebert says taking time to develop your emergency safety plan ahead of time can help with being ready when conditions escalate.

The steps the company has taken over the last few days has proven effective, and when customers have made their own preparations ahead of time, assistance becomes more expedited and efficient.