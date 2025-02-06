Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

PG&E recommends rainstorm prep steps for SLO customers

PG&E recommends rainstorm prep steps in SLO.
PG&E
PG&E recommends rainstorm prep steps in SLO.
By
today at 11:03 am
Published 11:39 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - As the Central Coast greets the rain that is so sorely needed, San Luis Obispo has even been seeing some lightning and hearing some thunder.

PG&E staff recommend checking your contact information on their website or by calling so that their alerts will reach you in time.

Spokesperson Neil Hebert says taking time to develop your emergency safety plan ahead of time can help with being ready when conditions escalate.

The steps the company has taken over the last few days has proven effective, and when customers have made their own preparations ahead of time, assistance becomes more expedited and efficient.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
environment and energy
KEYT
pg&e
safety tips
san luis obispo

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content