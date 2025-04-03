April is Crime Victims’ Rights Awareness Month in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A victims' advocacy event took place Thursday at the Katcho Achadjian Government Center in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Law enforcement, CAPSLO, and District Attorney Dan Dow gathered in the Board of Supervisors' Chambers to raise awareness to the services available for victims of crime.

Officials say just as there can be multiple victims to any one crime, there are also multiple types of crime one can be a victim of.

In addition to deaths, assault, or other situations easily associated with crime, the financial sector has also seen a spike in crime.