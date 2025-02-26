Wildfire Preparedness Meeting Set for March 1 in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and Cal Fire San Luis Obispo Unit will host a Wildfire Preparedness Community Meeting on Saturday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall, located at 801 Grand Ave.

The meeting is in response to growing concerns following recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, including the Eaton Fire and the Palest State Fire. It will cover factors contributing to these destructive wildfires, local wildfire preparedness efforts, and steps residents can take to protect their homes and communities. Attendees will have access to resources aimed at improving wildfire readiness.

“We know people have different concerns, and that’s why we’ve brought together so many partners in wildfire response,” said Anita Konopa, San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Coordinator. “Hopefully, no matter what your concern is, there’s somebody there who can answer it for you.”

Several public service agencies will participate, including Cal Fire, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, the Red Cross, the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council, and representatives from local fire departments.

Ryan Grebe, public information officer for Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County, emphasized the importance of preparation. “It’s not a matter of if a fire will happen in this county, it’s when,” he said. “We want to ensure residents know what actions to take when a wildfire strikes.”

The meeting will be streamed live at facebook.com/SLOCountyOES.