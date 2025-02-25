A.M. Radio stations have the Santa Ynez valley covered for disaster preparedness.

BUELLTON, Calif. - After the Thomas Fire and the damage caused by resulting debris flows, Santa Barbara county began an initiative to bolster A.M. radio infrastructure for the Santa Ynez Valley.

Now, after the devastation of the recent Los Angeles wildfires and amid speculation on social media regarding the integrity of the United States power grid, many locals are investing in disaster preparedness.

The Office of Emergency Management has unveiled the strategic placement of several A.M. radio stations that are currently looping recorded messages offering preparedness recommendations.

Should a disaster of any magnitude occur such as a fire, earthquake, flood, or any other loss of power, these remote stations will continue broadcasting alerts and recommendations using looping recorded messages.

Coverage extends as far north as Santa Maria and Guadalupe, and efforts are underway to establish another location in Cuyama.